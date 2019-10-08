County looking at proposal for jail consolidation

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Consolidating the two sites for the county jail could be in the future for the county, but first they need to decide what they want that to look like.

The Champaign County Facilities Committee met Monday night to discus the matter. They agreed there’s nothing that can be done financially with the downtown jail, and maintaining the two sites is costly.

A firm presented a proposal that would consolidate the two, at a full cost of $47 million. But that’s only if the county decided to do all 16 items suggested on the list. The county could instead pick and choose from what was offered.

The facilities committee will discuss the topic again, and could push it to the full county board after that.

To see what was suggested in the entire proposal, we have a link to that meeting here.