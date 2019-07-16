County late on school district payments

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — School districts in Champaign County are still waiting on money owed to them in property taxes.

The school’s first tax levy was supposed to come in June but the county property tax delay has pushed everything back. Some school districts in the county may have to take out tax anticipation warrants, which are loans to hold them over.

At St. Joseph-Ogden High School, they’ve received 30 percent less than what they usually see at this point. Because of that, their yearly fiscal report will show a deficit. To make ends meet, they’ll need to move money from their reserve accounts.

At Champaign County, the whole process was on track early this year. They placed blame on the state, saying they failed to respond on time.

“The process starts with the Supervisor of Assessments,” said Champaign County Treasurer Laurel Prussing. “So she got her work into the state in February and they didn’t respond right away. They didn’t respond until the end of May. So that set off a whole chain reaction where everything was delayed.”

Champaign Unit Four Schools are also one of the districts that won’t have to take out loans. A district representative says they have enough funding to stay in the black for the fiscal year as well.