County issues reopen guidelines, new website resource

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County municipalities and organizations have launched a new website aimed at helping area businesses reopen their doors in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s called champaigncountysafe.org and according to a news release from county officials Thursday, the site will “serve as a hub for Champaign County businesses to access resources, including re-opening guidelines, sample signage, PPE suppliers, local cleaning companies, local printers and more.”

The re-opening guidelines, following the state of Illinois’ Restore Illinois plan, highlight communication strategies for various types of businesses and provide details on how to prepare workspaces, cleaning and disinfecting procedures, PPE tutorials, and general information on COVID-19.

Businesses are also asked — but not required — to take the Champaign County Safe Pledge. The pledge sets out expectations customers can have when visiting local businesses, including:

• Employees wearing masks

• Employees frequently washing their hands

• Surfaces, equipment, and other elements of the business are regularly cleaned and sanitized

• Social distancing measures are in place

Participating organizations include: City of Champaign, City of Urbana, Village of Mahomet, Village of Rantoul, Village of Savoy, Champaign County, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, Illinois SBDC at Champaign County EDC, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Parkland College, New American Welcome Center at the University YMCA, United Way of Champaign County, Community Foundation of East Central Illinois, Champaign County Regional Planning Commission, University of Illinois Research Park, Champaign County Chamber of Commerce, Champaign County Economic Development Corporation, Visit Champaign County, Champaign Center Partnership, Urbana Business Association, and Champaign County Black Chamber of Commerce.