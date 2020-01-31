County holds household hazardous waste collection event

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A household hazardous waste collection event will be held in April for those who have old paint cans and cleaning chemicals lying around.

The collection event is hosted by the county and the EPA. It is open to any Illinois resident. Waste will be collected on April 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Market Place Mall.

Map of drop-off location for the EPA hazardous waste collection.

You must pre-register. After you do, you will receive a confirmation email and/or text message. A postcard will also be sent in the mail five to seven days before the event, which serves as your “ticket” into the event.

For a list of what items will be accepted and how to register, click here.