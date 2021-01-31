County hiring contact tracers

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department needs your help slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Vermilion County’s positivity rate is 8.7% right now and on the state health department’s county warning list.

Vermilion County’s department is hiring contact tracers.

Whenever someone tests positive for the virus, it’s up to tracers to call them and start figuring out each person they may have been in close contact with.

“The community has a lot of questions – they will get if they get tested, they get the results from the lab, they find out whether they’re positive or negative, but a lot of them still have questions. And we’re the ones who are able to help them get answers for some of those questions,” says Public Health Administrator Douglas Toole.

The department is looking to hire for both full time and part time positions. The jobs will open up starting Thursday.