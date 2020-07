CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The cumulative total of coronavirus cases in Champaign County now sits at 890.

That’s due to a 84-case increase between June 25 and July 1.

According to data from the CUPHD website, 117 of the county’s cases are still active; seven people are hospitalized.

The death toll remains at 12.

Mahomet — the site of a private prom that health officials said caused a COVID-19 outbreak — counts 54 cases, according to CUPHD.

So far, 34,791 tests have been administered in the county.