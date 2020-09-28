County health department reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in the county.

There is a total of 1,535 COVID-19 cases in Coles County, including 30 deaths. Of those total cases, 1,361 have recovered while 141 patients are recovering. There are currently three county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Officials said Coles County is now in the blue, “which indicates that the county is experiencing overall stable COVID-19 metrics for the week of 9/13/2020 through 9/19/2020.”