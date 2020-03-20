Breaking News
Sources say Pritzker plans to issue “shelter in place” Saturday
County has first confirmed case of coronavirus

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The county has its first confirmed case of coronavirus.

The person has been under self-quarantine since Sunday. Health officials are not releasing any information about the patient. Health officials said the case is not travel-related.

Health officials are currently investigating the case, and speaking with others that were in contact with the person. More people may be put under quarantine if officials feel they may have contracted the virus.

Christian County Board Chair Becky Edwards filed for an emergency declaration following the positive test. This will bring extra resources to the community to fight the spread.

