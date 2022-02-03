County halts snow plowing for Thursday

MENARD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Menard County Sheriff’s Office announced at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday that the county highway department is halting snow plowing operations for the night. Plowing will resume around 5 a.m. on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office said snow is continuing to drift, especially in rural areas, and the drifting is affecting east-west roads the worst. Travel is still strongly discouraged unless absolutely necessary.

It will likely take all of Friday and possibly Saturday to clear many rural roads. Drivers are urged not to attempt to drive through uncleared roads.

Drivers who encounter snow plows are asked to pay close attention and give the plows extra room.