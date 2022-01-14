County getting closer to moving sheriff’s headquarters

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County officials are getting closer to moving the sheriff’s office headquarters out of a deteriorating building and into a more spacious one next door.

The county board next Thursday is expected to vote to authorize County Executive Darlene Kloeppel to negotiate to buy the County Plaza building at 102 East Main Street in Urbana. That’s immediately west of the current sheriff’s office building. The purchase price would be $2 million.

County officials in recent months have talked about moving the sheriff’s office to the County Plaza building. That’s because the current building that also houses a small jail is worn down. The County Plaza building could also house other county offices.