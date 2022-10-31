CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — For the first time in decades, the Country Fair Shopping Center is listed for sale with Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty.

Built in 1958 to 1960, the shopping center became the first open air shopping mall in East Central Illinois.

The price for the shopping center is listed as negotiable. An interested developer told WCIA-3 the property potentially could sell for 16 million.

Anyone interested in the property must sign a non-disclosure agreement to see the full financials. “All current businesses are a part of the sale,” said listing realtor, Zach Wetherell.

Thirteen businesses on site won’t have to worry about early closings. The former Ants in Your Pants and the old movie theater are listed as two of the ten vacancies.

The Country Fair Shopping Center has over 300,000 square feet of retail space with around 2,000 parking spots sitting on a 36-acre site on the northwest corner of Springfield and Mattis Avenues in Champaign.