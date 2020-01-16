County fair queens take over Capitol City

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of county fair queens have descended upon the Capitol City.

73 county fair queens are competing for the Miss Illinois State Fair Queen Pageant. The pageant does not take place until Sunday, but contestants arrived Thursday for rehearsal and official pictures.

Those close to the pageant say the early days serve as an opportunity for the contestants and their families to get to know one another. It’s hard to put into words how much it really did change my life,” said Samantha Hasselbring, 2018 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen. “But the amount of people that I met my year and just the experience of communicating and showing my true characteristics in the best way possible and knowing how to truly present yourself, really helped me in my professional career and of course meeting all the wonderful people across the state of Illinois was just amazing.” The contestant who wins Sunday will reign over the Illinois and DuQuoin State Fairs.