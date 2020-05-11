County fair postponed

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Many county fairs have been rescheduled due to COVID-19, but one county has decided to postpone theirs.

Ford County Fair will be postponed for the end of summer. It was supposed to happen June 14th through the 20th.

One woman who’s been taking her daughter to the fair for years says even though the fair won’t be the same, she’s still looking forward to having something to go to.

“I have a child in 4-H who looks forward to the fair every year. It means a lot to us that they are still trying. None of us are able to keep the plans that we made earlier this year and that is disappointing. I like that there is still a little optimism. That maybe something we’ve been looking forward to this year could still happen,” Nicole Miller said.

The Ford County Fair Board issued this statement on Facebook:

They say they will schedule a shortened event in August.