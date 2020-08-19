County could get wind farm

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Southern McLean County may be getting a wind farm.

The same company that is planning one in Coles County is behind the project. Apex Clean Energy officials said the project will be called Diamond Grove Wind. The project would take up around 30,000 acres of farmland between Le Roy and Heyworth.

Earlier this month plans were announced for 70 wind turbines operating on around 20,000 acres of farmland in northern Coles County.

The company also has projects in Piatt, Sangamon, Morgan and Logan counties.