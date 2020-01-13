County could get new airport

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — After the old airport was torn down last fall, some in Piatt County want a new one to be built in the city.

The lease for the last one expired after 35 years. Now, organizers are in the early talking stages for rebuilding plans in a new location.

They said a public airport will not only serve aircraft enthusiasts, but it could also be used for takeoff by farmers to spray crops. The nearest runway is in Decatur, which demands more time and money to make trips.

“I am convinced if we get a enough of a small core to get it launched and we build it, they will come,” said Bob Coverdill, Experimental Aircraft Association. “We’re going to see a lot of activity because there’s unmet demand for this kind of an airport nearby.”

Organizers will meet on Thursday at the Monticello Community Building to talk about a plan. They said they’ll need the city’s blessing to make it happen.