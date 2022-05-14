SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified the man who died in a police pursuit on Friday night.

The driver was Randy DeGroot, who is a 65-year-old from Springfield.

Police say that DeGroot attempted to flee during a traffic stop for several traffic violations. After a short pursuit, he then crashed near the intersection of Yankeetown and Tomlin Road.

According to authorities, he was pronounced dead at the scene and no officers were injured in the pursuit. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning as the death remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Illinois State Police.