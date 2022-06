SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the victim of a shooting in Springfield on Sunday.

The victim was 19-year-old, Jamarius Williams. He was pronounced dead at around 7 p.m. on Sunday, which was shortly after he arrived at the hospital.

Officials said that an autopsy indicated that Williams died from a single gunshot wound to the back.

This case is still currently under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department.