County confirms second case of coronavirus

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials have confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in Shelby County.

The resident is a 69-year-old male and is currently self-isolating at their secondary residence, in Sangamon County.

He is a direct relative of the first positive case. Both individuals were tested in Sangamon County and immediately self-isolated at their secondary residence by order of their physician.

Health Department officials are working to identify all close contacts with this individual. However, they believe the exposure risk of the public to be low.