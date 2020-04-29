County confirms one new COVID-19 case

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Moultrie County Health Department officials confirmed a fifth case of COVID-19 in the county.

They say 85 county residents have been tested for coronavirus so far; 75 of those tests were negative and five remain pending.

The latest confirmed case is a female in her 30s who is quarantined at home.

“It is extremely important for people to continue to abstain from gathering with anyone outside of your own household,” Angela Hogan, Moultrie County Health Department Administrator said. “Lar

gatherings increase the opportunity for the coronavirus to be transmitted to others. If travel outside of the home is unavoidable, wear a mask which covers your mouth and nose to reduce the likelihood of transmitting the virus.”