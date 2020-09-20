County confirms nine new COVID-19 cases

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department (CCHD) says they have recorded a total of 1,407 cases of coronavirus.

A press release Sunday from CCHD announced nine new COVID-19 cases were confirmed. It added eight cases were hospitalized, 1,213 cases have recovered, and 159 were still recovering.

Twenty-seven people who were COVID-positive have died in Coles County.

“Coles County remains in the Orange warning level for an additional week,” the release added.

Between Sept. 6-12, Coles County had 224 cases per 100,000 people, and a positivity rate of 8.7%.

The release says a positivity rate above 8% places a county at an ‘orange warning level’, per Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines.