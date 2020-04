PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) -- A central Illinois woman says a gas station refused to sell her a bottle of wine because she was wearing a face mask. The CDC has recommended people wear masks in public as the coronavirus pandemic continues, but Brianna Coffey says she was refused service because she was wearing one at the Village Pantry.

Police were called there on Saturday when an employee pressed a panic alarm. “I had my mask on, and when I got there, he was like, ‘I can't authorize any liquor sales to anyone wearing a mask,’ so I pulled it back and said, ‘Here, you can see,’ and then I put it back on and he said, ‘No, it has to stay off,’ and I said, ‘No, it doesn't have to stay off,’ and he said, ‘I won't serve you then.’" explained customer Brianna Coffey. “I said, ‘So you're not gonna serve me because I have a mask on when we're being told to wear them for our safety?’ And he says, ‘This is an essential business, and this is a nonessential item,’ and then puts it to the back."