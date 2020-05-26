County confirms 7 new COVID-19 cases

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District says seven new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Champaign County in the past 24 hours.

That brings the total, cumulative number of cases up to 568. Of that number, 415 are considered “recovered” and 146 are still active.

Six people are hospitalized after contracting the virus.

Rantoul’s 61866 zip code leads the area in the number of confirmed cases (144 as of Tuesday) with Champaign’s 61821 zip code following at 105.

As of Tuesday, 12,485 COVID-19 tests had been performed, according to CUPHD metrics.