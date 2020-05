This image provided by The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A fourth resident has died from COVID-19. The person was a resident at Charleston Rehab and Healthcare. The county health department was notified Thursday of five additional positive tests.

The county’s total figures, as of Thursday, are as follow:

69 positive cases

2 hospitalizations

22 recoveries

4 deceased

41 recovering

40 of the confirmed cases are associated with Charleston Rehab and Healthcare not all of whom are residents of the county.