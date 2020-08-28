County confirms 42 new COVID-19 cases

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health is reporting 42 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

This brings the total number of positive cases up to 1,776. Of those, 1,224 are considered “recovered.”

Four hundred and ninety four people are still in isolation; 18 people are currently hospitalized. The county’s mortality rate so far is 40 deaths.

The most recent death was a woman in her 80’s who tested positive for the coronavirus on August 15, public health officials said.

Earlier Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health listed Sangamon County as one out of 30 in the state that have reached “warning levels” due to the spread of COVID-19 in the county.