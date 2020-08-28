County confirms 3 new COVID-19 cases

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ford County bring the overall total to 101 cases, public health officials announced Friday.

Of those cases, 71 are confirmed and 30 are considered “probable.” Ninety-five people have previously been released from isolation and 4 of the total cases remain active, although no one is currently hospitalized as a result. The county’s mortality rate from the virus remains at two.

One of the newest confirmed cases is associated with an ongoing outbreak at a nearby nursing home.

According to data on the Illinois Department of Public Health website, which was updated Friday, Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells has reported 32 cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death to-date.