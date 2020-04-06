County confirms 2 additional cases

MACON COUNTY (WCIA) — Health officials have confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.

The first patient is a female in her 30’s who is in isolation in her home. The second patient is a female in her 50’s who is in isolation at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

There are currently 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Macon County. 74 tests have been completed in Macon County, with eight positive test results, 58 negative test results, and eight test results pending .

25 Macon County residents have been tested outside of Macon County, with two positive test results and 23 negative test results.