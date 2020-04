CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District says Champaign County has reached 124 total cases of COVID-19.

Only 32 of those cases are still considered “active”, according to CUPHD data.

The county has had six, COVID-related deaths.

Eighty-six of the county’s confirmed cases are classified as “recovered,” officials say.