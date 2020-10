MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County clerk said his office is still open for early voting.

This comes after the Macon County Circuit Clerk’s office was temporarily closed. County Clerk Joshua Tanner said that closure had no effect on his office or early voting.

You can go for early voting on Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Monday from 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m..