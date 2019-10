SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — If you need a passport, officials have an event to make it easy for you. The Sangamon County Circuit Clerk’s Office is hosting a passport registration day Saturday.

If you go, bring a certified copy of your birth certificate, a photo, a valid ID, and two checks or money orders to pay the fee. You will get your passport in six to eight weeks.

Passport Registration Day

United Community Bank, Auburn

Saturday, 9 am – noon

(217) 747 – 5183