County Clerk waits on recount decision

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The county clerk’s office is waiting to find out when it might have to recount over 40,000 ballots from the 2018 Macon County Sheriff’s election.

Tony “Chubby” Brown ran against Jim Root in 2018. Brown was elected sheriff by one vote. Both parties agreed to a hand recount last month.

There was a county board meeting last week to get the county clerk’s office to pay for it, but there were only 14 board members at the meeting. It needed 14 votes to pass.

The chairman pulled the resolution. The Macon County clerk is unsure if this will be back on the agenda during a special meeting or sometime next month.