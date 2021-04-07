County clerk responds to Election Night website issues

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons said everything is now fine after the website crashed on Election Night. It went down around 7:00 when the polls closed Tuesday night and was back up and running by 7:30 a.m.

Ammons said he was working with his IT specialist, Champaign County IT and the web developer to figure out what went wrong in the first place. He also said he was working with “some other people,” but declined to say whom when asked.

“It’s Champaign County and some other people involved,” Ammons said. “Let’s just leave it at that. I don’t want to get too deep into who I reach out to or who’s involved at a different level. But right now, I just want you and other people to know that we are looking into it and making sure there’s no particular concern.”

When pressed for specifics, Ammons said, “there’s another entity I have to go to as an election authority when we think there may have been something suspicious. So I’m just going to leave that right there because I don’t think that’s necessary for us to go any further.”

He stressed that he didn’t believe there was anything “nefarious” about the website crashing and cautioned against “fervor” around the idea of a cyber security issue happening, despite using the term “cyber security” earlier Wednesday morning when communicating with WCIA.

As his office works to sort out the web issues, post-Election Day, the counting process of Vote-By-Mail ballots and write-in candidates has gone smoothly.

Candidates say they’re being patient waiting for all results to come in and become official, but incumbent Rantoul Mayor Chuck Smith admitted waiting on Election Night was stressful.

“It was aggravating at some point in time, but it will also just requires a lot of patience, like a lot of things do in life,” he said.

Meanwhile, Matt Sullard is anticipating a loss in his race for Champaign City Council, but he’s trying to take it in stride.

“I think everything has been done as appropriately as it should be,” Sullard said. “And people are always going to second guess it’s typically the people who don’t win their elections. And as a person who’s not winning his election, I’m not questioning.”