County clerk reminds voters about ways to cast ballots

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Moultrie County clerk said their office has been receiving a lot of phone calls regarding voting and she wanted to make some clarifications.

County Clerk Georgia England said registered voters received a letter in the mail that she said was “misleading to voters making them think that voting by mail is the only method of voting in November.” However, the clerk wanted to remind voters there are three ways to cast their ballot:

Vote by mail

Early vote in the county clerk’s office (vote centers in larger cities)

Going to polling places on Election Day

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the clerk said those who are concerned about larger crowds and spacing may want to vote by mail or participate in early voting.