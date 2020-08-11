County Clerk pushes for people to vote by mail

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- The Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons is pushing for people to vote by mail. They want to make sure people are as safe as possible during the pandemic but still want people to vote. Mail-in voting allows people to do both. The Champaign county clerk decided to start the initiative “safe vote.” This comes in light of Cook County republicans filing a lawsuit against the vote by mail program. But clerk Ammons says this isn’t a political issue, He feels this will help prevent long lines and group gatherings at polling places. He also wants people to be aware of where vote by mail applications come from.



“If you are a registered voter in the Champaign county, you should have received by now a vote by mail application from my office. there are also third-party people who are sending out these applications. Those applications are legitimate if they have a return address of 1776 E. Washington street here in Urbana at my office,” said Ammons.



The deadline to vote by mail is October 29th. If you don’t want to mail your ballot, there will be five drop off boxes located around Champaign County. They’ll also be tracking the flow of the ballots to make sure they reach the proper destination. For details on how to vote by mail in Champaign County, you can go here.