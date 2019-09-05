County Clerk offers Amnesty Week

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People who owe fines on unpaid traffic tickets or court costs on a criminal case have a chance to pay with no interest or collection fees. The Champaign County Clerk is offering its amnesty week for the third straight year. It’ll run from September 9 – 13.

The office will allow anyone who owes an opportunity to pay the total of the original fine. There will be extended office hours at the Urbana courthouse during that week only. The clerk’s office will also accept payments by mail if postmarked by Friday, September 13.

