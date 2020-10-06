County clerk announces vote-by-mail ballot collection events

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County clerk said there will be three vote-by-mail ballot collection events at the end of the month.

In a news release, County Clerk Josh Tanner said any Macon County voters who requested a vote-by-mail ballot can drop it off into a secured box during the collection events. Tanner stated the boxes would be monitored by election judges.

Date Time Location Oct. 10 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Forsyth Public Library Oct. 17 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Mt. Zion Public Library Oct. 24 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Decatur Public Library

Voters will not be able to vote early or ask for a vote-by-mail ballot at the events. The clerk also mentioned voters should make sure their ballot authorization form on the back of the outer envelope has been completed.

Anyone with questions regarding voting in the county is asked to call the Macon County Clerk’s Office at (217) 424-1333.