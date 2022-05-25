CHAMPAIGN COUNTY (WCIA) — Early voting in Champaign County has started – and the County Clerk wants to make sure voters understand the mail-in process.

County Clerk Aaron Ammons says about 6,000 people have registered for mail-in voting.

Of those, about 200 selected non-partisan voting.

If that’s you – you might notice a smaller ballot – or no ballot at all.

That’s because if you selected non-partisan, you will only see referendum questions that are in your jurisdiction – and you won’t see candidates.

If you made a mistake – there’s still time to change it.

“We talked to quite a few people some had said, ‘hey no I want it that way,’ but a good number of them have said ‘no, I made a mistake I think I should have chose Democrat or Republican.’ So, we have put a plan together of how they can come in or email us to make sure they have chosen the correct Democrat or Republican or non-partisan referendum only it’s really important for people to choose one or the other if they want to vote for candidates,” Ammons said.

He says the best thing you can do is call or email the campaign county clerk to make sure you choose the right party to vote for your candidates.

Ammons says there are 30 locations for people to cast their ballots. They are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can call Ammons’ office directly.