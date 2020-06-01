County building closed early; meetings canceled

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Clerk said the county building will close early Monday.

County Clerk Josh Tanner said the decision to close at 3:30 p.m. was made on the advice of the Macon County Sheriff and the Decatur Police Chief. This comes as a protest is expected in the area.

Tanner said tax payments can be left in the drop box on the north side of the building. Also, the Finance Committee and Special County Board meetings scheduled for Monday have been canceled. An emergency County Board meeting to address the item on the Special Meeting agenda will be schedule for later this week if permitted.