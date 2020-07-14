County board to vote on wind farm

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A final decision on a proposed wind farm is expected Tuesday night.

The DeWitt County Board will meet on The Square in Clinton to decide the fate of the Alta Farms Wind Project. This will be the second time the board will consider the project.

It was denied in April 2019 because the board thought it was incomplete. The project proposes to add 66 turbines up to 599 feet tall.

It is estimated to cost close to $300 million. Tradewind officials said this second permit will include a year’s worth of additional developments and improvements.

The vote is expected to take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.