County board to vote on 911 system board consolidation

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County Board is voting Wednesday morning on whether to merge the Shelby-Christian County 911 emergency response system with Montgomery County.



The Shelby County EMA merged with Christian County’s a couple years ago. Some people have voiced concerns that the merger would lead to resources being spread too thin.



The Shelby County Board will vote at 9 a.m. All three counties will need to approve the plan before it can go to the state for final approval. Consolidation could happen as early as next year if all parties approve the plan.