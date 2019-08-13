County Board to appoint new Supervisor of Assessments

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The county board is expected to appoint a permanent Supervisor of Assessments Tuesday, August 13 at 7:00 p.m.

Kelly Munyon was hired as an interim supervisor for 60 days this summer, following Karen Biddle’s retirement.

Two years ago, the county began reassessing commercial and industrial properties for taxing purposes. This was the first time the properties had been reassessed in 16 years, although state law requires reassessments every four years.

A group of business owners have accused Coles County of disproportionately taxing business owners. They are expected to voice more concerns at the board meeting. Munyon is also set to speak about issues she thinks should be addressed.