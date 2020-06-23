County board taking applications for vacant District 11 seat

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Board is now accepting applications to fill their County Board District 11 vacancy.

Applicants have until 5 p.m. on July 2 to submit their resume and cover letter to the Sangamon County Board Office. Officials said the applicant must be from the same political party as the previous officeholder. They said for District 11, that would be the Republican Party. Additionally, applicants must live within the district for which they are applying. Click here for a mobile map.

The vacancy will be filled by appointment at the County Board’s July 14 meeting. For more information, click here.