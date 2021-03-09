County Board members to vote on funds for animals in neglect case

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Members of the Vermilion County Board are considering an amendment to the animal regulations department’s budget.

The amendment would be in the amount of $24,000. This money would be used to help care for several animals involved an ongoing abuse and neglect case.

Back in October, 74 animals were rescued from the home of a person who died. 23 of them are being cared for at the Vermilion County Animal Shelter. The animals include 14 chickens, two goats, pigs, reptiles, a dog, a horse, and miniature horse. Care for the animals is averaging around $3,500 each month.

Shelter Director Kasey Snyder said the money will fund the animals’ care through May, which is when the next court date for this specific animal abuse case is scheduled.

