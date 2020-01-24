County board chairman supports mural

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The county board chairman has expressed support for the “Cross at the Crossroads.”

In his report to the board, Jim Niemann said the cross—which is on city property—is part of the “citizens’ constitutional rights of freedom of speech.” Recently, the Wisconsin-based Freedom from Religion Foundation sent a letter to the mayor of Effingham calling for the removal of the mural.

It was painted by a local artist and features an American flag and a white cross. City leaders have yet to take any action.