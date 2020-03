MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There will be money for a full recount of the 2018 Macon County Sheriff’s race.

The Macon County Board unanimously approved the funding. It is expected to cost $7,000 – 8,000. In that race, Tony “Chubby” Brown beat Jim Root by one vote.

The recount will start April 1 and could last up to 10 days.