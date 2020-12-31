County beset by Publishers Clearing House scam calls

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — If you’re getting a call from someone requesting banking information and a $250 entry fee for Publishers Clearing House, it’s probably a scam.

The Shelby County Sherrif’s Office say scammers are calling residents and telling them they’ve won the “grand prize.” The caller then proceeds to request personal information, saying the $250 they’re requesting must be handed over before a person can claim their “grand prize.”

“Please, never give (banking information and routing numbers) out over the phone,” the release stated. It went on to add the scam is happening “all over the area.”