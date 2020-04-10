County announces third COVID-19 case

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department says a third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed as of Friday morning.

Coles County Health Department officials are completing detailed contact tracing for any confirmed case per Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines, according to a release. They say they continue to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with the confirmed cases in an effort to reduce the risk of additional transmission.

Officials also said residents “can expect additional confirmed cases in Coles County.”