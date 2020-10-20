County announces improvements to railroad tracks

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Board Officials announced improvements to the 5 point intersection railroad tracks in Decatur.
County Board Member Marcy Rood said the new plan will not only improve the surface of the tracks, but also the circuitry that powers signs and safety measures around the tracks.
The Roadmaster in charge of the project could not give many details, since the actual plans for the project are not set in stone, but Rood said the funding is secure.
The five point intersection is at a high traffic area of the city. IDOT estimated that 17,000 vehicles cross the tracks every day, and it’s caused the tracks to become uneven.