County announces first confirmed COVID-19 cases
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Joint Crisis Communication Team said Friday night the county has two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

One of cases is a woman in her 50s. HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital said in a release she tested positive after going to the emergency department on Wednesday, March 25. Her condition is stable.

No word on the age or condition of the other patient.

They said they are reaching out to people who may have been in contact with the patients.

The team emphasized not everyone is being tested for coronavirus due to testing shortages, and people should assume there are many more who have COVID-19.

