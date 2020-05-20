County announces 27 new cases of COVID-19

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One day after a drive-through testing site was launched at Marketplace Mall in Champaign, public health officials are announcing 27 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

This brings the cumulative number of coronavirus cases to 476, although 230 of those are considered “recovered,” leaving 230 cases active.

Five people remain hospitalized with the virus; the county’s death toll has remained at seven.

According to CUPHD data, 9,738 people have been tested for the virus so far.

