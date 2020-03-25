County adds hotline, email address to report executive order violations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is among the latest government agencies to set up a specific hotline for reports of potential violations of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s mandatory, Stay-At-Home executive order.

The order took effect March 21 at 5 p.m.; it mandated Illinoisans stay at home but for “essential” work and travel reasons, and that “nonessential” businesses stop all but “minimum basic operations,” such as payroll.

To make sure nonessential businesses are complying, CUPHD announced Wednesday it will investigate complaints made to their hotline (at 217-239-7877) or via email (coronavirus@c-uphd.org).

Per a joint press release from CUPHD officials, the Champaign County Sherrif’s Office and the Champaign County Emergency Management Agency, health district officials, if they find a violation, will request the reported “business or organization” to comply with the executive order voluntarily.

If the business or organization doesn’t, CUPHD will issue a Cease-and-Desist Order. Following any continued refusal to comply, the violation “will be referred to the State’s Attorney’s office for consideration of prosecution.”

Earlier this week, the Illinois State Police took to Twitter to share the number of a similar hotline at the state level.